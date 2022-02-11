Big South selects Lancers Feb. 17 game for ESPNU Wildcard

In back-to-back weeks, the Longwood men’s basketball team will make a pair of appearances on ESPNU.

After Longwood hosts USC Upstate in a battle of two of the top teams in the Big South for the Big South Wildcard Game on Thursday, Feb. 10, the Lancers will play on ESPNU on Thursday, Feb. 17 one week later at High Point, the Big South Conference announced on Friday morning.

The game will be shifted to Thursday after originally being scheduled for Wednesday night, with the tip at 9 p.m. at the Qubein Arena and Conference Center.

Longwood finished the first half of conference play unbeaten and in sole possession of first place in the Big South following a 56-48 win over UNC Asheville on Wednesday night.

The Lancers are headed to Charleston Southern to wrap up a two-game road swing on Saturday before heading back home to host USC Upstate on ESPNU on Thursday night. The team is off to its best start in the program’s Division I era and has won nine straight, including eight straight conference games.