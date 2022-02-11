Lunenburg County Property Transfers

Following are the property transfers recorded in the Lunenburg County Circuit Court Clerk’s Office for the month of January. The listing includes the grantor, the grantee, location of property and amount of consideration.

• Jessie C. Barnes to Erica M. Gonzalez. Kenbridge Deed Gift.

• Teresa Bassett to Richard Spitznogle, 31.37 AC, Pleasant Grove. $200,000.

• David K. Biggs to Rowena A. Hess. Town of Victoria. Deed Gift.

• Arthur J. Bodnar Jr. to Stephen L. Mast, 59.79 AC, Columbian. $199,900.

• George D. Bowman to Ronnie R. Lawson. Pleasant Grove. Deed Gift.

• Gerald T. Busby to David Cawthorne, 3.88 AC, Lewiston. $247,000.

• Caleb Land Corporation to Lee N. Smyth, Parcel, Town of Kenbridge. $60,000.

• Mildred Inge Casey to Dale L. Sturdifen, 27.62 AC, Columbian Grove. $35,000.

• Roger Clarke to Harris Land & Timber Com LLC. $4,500.

• Clearview Homes VA LLC to Danielle Nichole Ingles, Lots, Kenbridge. $175,000.

• Raymon E. Crawford to Faychell E. Crawford, 5 AC, Browns Store Mag District. $0.

• Betty Featherstun to Betty Featherstun; TR, 5 AC, Lochleven. $0.

• Betty Featherstun to Betty Featherstun; TR, 174.52 AC, Lochleven. $0.

• Bonnie E. Daniel to Mark Clair Daniel. Town of Kenbridge. Deed Gift.

• Christopher D. Earls to Ike Thompson, .68 AC, Town of Kenbridge. $295,000.

• James W. Elliott to Eastern Woodland Corp., 1 AC, Grove District. $6,000.

• James W. Elliott; SP Comr to Robert Novak, .50 AC, Browns Store. $10,100.

• Dennis J. Fenton to Agustin J. Cruz, 15 AC, Columbian Grove. $30,000.

• Samuel Joseph Finch to Samuel J. Finch. Browns Store. Deed Gift.

• Vera G. Fitzgerald to Harold W. Gee. Lewiston. Deed Gift.

• Willard Frederick Fogg to Frank J. Pyryt, 37.76 AC, Browns Store. $70,500.

• George A. Hardy Jr. to Curtis L. Garrett Jr., Parcel, Plymouth. $82,000.

• India A. Hazelswart to Laupe LLC, Parcels, Rehoboth. $7,800.

• Hendrix-Isa LLC to Bobby Morris, Parcels, Lochleven. $165,700.

• Howard B. Henward III to Alicia M. Hilliard. Rehoboth.Deed Gift.

• Rowena A. Hess to Glenda L. Brown, Parcel, Victoria. $60,000.

• Cladadetta Holmes to Freddie Holmes. Lochleven. Deed Gift.

• Vivian B. Hume to Union Level Land & Timber LLC, 30 AC, Pleasant Grove. $101,738.

• Bettie M. Langley to Wanda M. Langley. Plymouth. Deed Gift.

• Shilo K. Mrazik to Conner Lucero, 4.221 AC, Rehoboth. $152,500.

• Betty M. Quinn to Samuel Joseph Finch. Browns Store. Deed Gift.

• Sidney M. Smith to Garrett Walker Williams, Parcel, Lewiston. $16,275.

• Weaver Land & Timber LLC to Robert David Smith, Parcel, Browns Store. $28,600.

• Bernard Wilkerson Jr. to Jane N. Crawley, 1.15 AC, Plymouth. $235,000.

• Brett D. Wilmouth to Benjamin T. Allbee, 5.68 AC, Pleasant Grove. $349,900.

• 364 Wingo Road LLC to Purrfect Properties LLC. Town of Victoria. Deed Gift.