Treasures on the Shelves — Love is at the library

The season of love and chocolate is here. Feb. 14 is just around the corner. Valentine’s Day came from the Roman festival of Lupercalia, which celebrated the coming of spring. In the fifth century, the name was changed to St. Valentine’s Day.

Celebrating love is a big business. The flower, restaurant, candy and greeting card industries make big profits during this holiday.

While you can always buy chocolates and flowers, we encourage everyone to visit your local library. Pick up some of the most beautiful love stories ever written or check out a DVD.

We encourage you to make memories with those you love by reading and watching, but best of all, spending time together.

Some titles available at Ripberger Public Library for adults are Love by Toni Morrison, For Love by Sue Miller, Love Is by Wendy Halperin, Love Poems by Elizabeth Barrett Browning.

For children, check out Arthur’s Valentine by Marc Brown, Cupids Valentine by Phyllis Dolgin, Pooh’s Valentine’s by Alice K. Flanagan, Bee My Valentine by Miriam Cohen or Silly Tilly’s Valentine by Lillian Hoban.

We would love, love, love to see you at the library!

Connie Krupa is the children’s program coordinator for the Lunenburg County Public Library System. She can be reached at cckrupa@ embarqmail.com.