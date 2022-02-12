Youth art contest set

Cooperative Living magazine is accepting entries for its 20th annual Youth Art Contest, which is designed to showcase the best work of the youngest members of electric cooperatives in Virginia and Maryland. The theme for this year’s contest is “Why are lineworkers called heroes?”

Entries should reflect young artists’ conception of that theme.

The contest is open to children in kindergarten through fifth grade. This year’s contest includes a special twist. All entries will be on display at the annual Gaff-n-Go Lineworker’s Rodeo, which will be held May 13-14 at Meadow Event Park in Doswell.

Those works will be viewed and judged by hundreds of fans of all ages who are coming to one of the most exciting and free family-friendly events around.

First-place winners in each grade will receive a $25 gift card. The entry judged best in show from all categories will receive a $100 gift card. All of our winners will be recognized in Cooperative Living magazine and featured at www.co-opliving.com.

The deadline for entries is Friday, May 6.

Artwork should be configured vertically (portrait style) on an 8 .-x-11-inch sheet of white paper. Art can be color or black and white in any medium, including crayon, pen, acrylics, charcoal and pencil. No tracing or party pictures are permitted.

All entries should be submitted using the online form with full instructions at www.co-opliving.com/contests/youth-art.