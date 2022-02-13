A box of love — Faith without works is dead

“The Lord himself goes before you and will be with you; he will never leave you nor forsake you. … Do not be afraid; do not be discouraged.” Deuteronomy 31:8

This morning my talk with Jesus was different, we discussed my fears and doubts. I said “Lord, I’m talking to you from my heart and if the words that I’m saying are not pleasing to You, please change me and give me a clean heart.”

I have felt the Lord’s presence in my life ever since I was a little girl. I have always known what I wanted but I’m not sure if my wants are aligned with God. God told me to study to show myself approved but I haven’t always done that. The devil put doubts in our hearts to make us feel unworthy and afraid. Jesus knows us better than we know ourselves, there is nothing that is hidden from Him. He knows our desires.

My desire is to be a motivational speaker and a writer but I was unwilling to work for what I wanted. I thought praying was enough and I did not have to study but boy was I wrong. Look at all the time I lost by not obeying Jesus’ Word. Moving forward, I am going to do the things necessary to accomplish my goals. I want to be the best Mary Lue Pennington-Simmons I can be and I know with Jesus guidance, one day I will be.

I expect great things, not mediocre thing but grandeur things from God. It may seem selfish to ask for such a great thing but I am not praying to a small God but the one and only true living God over everything. The One that has all power in His hands.

How about you, are you putting in the work for the things you are asking God for? I hope that each of us will take the time to examine ourselves if we find we are not moving forward in our walk with Jesus. Are we doing the work as well as praying?

Be blessed in Jesus’ name.

Mary Simmons is a columnist for The Kenbridge-Victoria Dispatch. She can be reached at aboxoflove37@gmail.com.