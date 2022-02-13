Cooperative seeks applicants for Youth Tour

High school juniors in Southside Electric Cooperative’s service area are invited to apply for this June’s regional Youth Tour to Williamsburg and the surrounding area.

SEC will select several students for the all-expenses-paid trip June 20- 24. The deadline to apply is April 1.

Student delegates will have a week jammed packed with fun activities. They will see the historic sites in Williamsburg, which was Virginia’s capital from 1699- 1780 and played a major role in the American Revolution. Other nearby attractions include Busch Gardens, Jamestown and Yorktown. Richmond is about an hour to the west and the Norfolk/Virginia Beach area an hour to the east, so Youth Tour organizers have many activities to choose from as they continue to plan the trip. Participants will hear from state government legislators, learn about the cooperative business model and make friends with students from Maryland, Delaware and other parts of Virginia.

“After not participating in Youth Tour the last two years, it is exciting to plan a trip for this June. This will be such a fun week for students and chaperones,” said Mark Thomas, senior community relations coordinator and one of the chaperones. “I encourage current high school juniors all across SEC’s service area to consider applying.”

Activities will be dependent on the status of the pandemic and restrictions related to visiting any of the tourist locations. Trip organizers are keeping an eye on pandemic developments. Keeping everyone safe is top priority.

The trip is being organized by the Virginia, Maryland & Delaware Association of Electric Cooperatives and cooperatives in the three states, including SEC.

Any high school junior who lives and attends school or homeschool within SEC’s 18-county service territory can apply. Students’ parents or guardians do not have to receive electricity from SEC. Competition involves an application, essay and interview. The application and complete rules can be found at sec.coop/ YouthTour.

For more information, contact community relations coordinators Joy Stump at 434-645-3219 or joy.stump@sec.coop or Thomas at 434-645-3276 or mark.thomas@sec.coop.

Southside Electric Cooperative is a not-for-profit, member-owned electric distribution cooperative that serves more than 56,600 homes and businesses in central and southern Virginia. Headquartered in Crewe, SEC has district offices in Altavista, Crewe, Dinwiddie and Powhatan. This institution is an equal opportunity provider and employer.