Church and Community Events for the week of Feb. 16

FEBRUARY 17

BI-MONTHLY MEETING — The Lunenburg County Public Library System, Inc. Board of Trustees will hold its bi-monthly meeting on Feb. 17 at 5 p.m. in the Ripberger Public Library which is located at 117 S. Broad St., in Kenbridge.

FEBRUARY 26

BRUNSWICK STEW — Palmer Springs Volunteer Fire Department will hold its Brunswick Stew fundraiser on Saturday, Feb. 26 from 8 a.m. to noon at the Firehouse located at 1697 Palmer Springs Road which is at the intersection of Palmer Springs Road, Rough Road and Mineral Springs Road in Palmer Springs. Stew is $10 per quart. Preorders are highly encouraged and can be placed by calling (434) 689-2631 or (434) 689-2661. Stewmaster is Larry Clark.

MAY 14

FALCONFEST FURNITURE AUCTION — The FalconFest Furniture Auction will be Saturday, May 14 at Fuqua School’s Gilmer Gym in Farmville. Preview will start at 9 a.m. The live auction begins at 10 a.m. The auctioneer is Jimmy Carwile, Carwile Auctions. All auction items donated by Green Front Furniture. This event is free and open to the public.