Clarence J. “Johnny” Arthur Jr., 68 of Blackstone, passed away on Sunday, Feb. 13. He is preceded in death by his parents, Anna and Clarence Arthur and his grandson, Matthew Evans Hughes.

Johnny is survived by his wife of 42 years, Kathy Ann Arthur; two children, Shawn Arthur of Deep Run, North Carolina and Brittany Arthur Hughes of Blackstone and three grandchildren, Timothy, Cassidee and Rachel Hughes. He is also survived by his mother-in-law, Hilda Barlow of Blackstone; twin daughters, Tami and Misty, their children and three sisters, Barbara Wallace of Victoria, Joyce Scott of Petersburg and Jean Berrientez of Texas.

The family will receive friends from 3 – 5 p.m., Wednesday, Feb. 23, at the Joseph McMillian Funeral Home, 1826 Cox Rd., Blackstone, VA 23824. www. mcmillianfuneralhome.com

In lieu of flowers, the family requests you consider a donation directly to the funeral home to help with funeral expenses or by going to https://www. tmcfunding.com/funds/clarence/6476/.