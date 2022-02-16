Drive thru COVID-19 testing in Blackstone

The Piedmont Health District is offering drive thru COVID-19 testing Wednesdays, Feb. 16 and 23 from 12:30 to 3:30 p.m. at the Blackstone Courier-Record at 111 Maple St.

This event is a drive-thru event and will be located in the parking lot in the rear of the building. Those seeking tests from a vehicle should sit near a window. Testing is available on a first-come, first-served basis and at no cost. No insurance needed. No appointment or advanced registration needed.

The testing event will use the three-day PCR test. A rapid test option is not available. Testing is available to all ages. However, a parent or guardian must accompany anyone under 18 years old. PCR test results are usually available within a few days, and are very effective in detecting an active COVID-19 infection, even if asymptomatic.

To protect yourself and healthcare workers, wear a cloth face covering or mask. Keep at least six feet of distance between yourself and other people at all times.