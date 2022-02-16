Harold Benjamin “HB” Gee Jr., 89 of Kenbridge, passed away Saturday, Feb. 12. He was preceded in death by his wife, Elsie Dalton Gee; his parents, Harold Sr. and Martha Tisdale Gee and two brothers, Archie Gee and Brad Gee.

He is survived by his sons, Harold Benjamin “Ben” Gee III and wife, Dixie, of Clarksville and Jeffrey Scott “Jeff” Gee and wife, Marie, of Lynchburg; three sisters, Barbara Williams of Wilmington, North Carolina, Rhonda Clement (Tom) of Emporia and Rebecca Love of Dallas, Texas. HB was deeply loved by his 9 grandchildren, Amy Gee, George Gee (Brianna), Sam Gee (Ramona), Ann Gee Sanderson (Derek), Tiffany Daniel (Christopher), Adam Gee (Clarissa), Lindsay McCormick, Blair McClure and Garrett Gee (Caroline) and 18 great-grandchildren.

He was a faithful husband, loving father, grandfather, great-grandfather and loyal servant to his community. He was a lifelong resident of Kenbridge and graduated from Kenbridge High School in 1951. He served in the United States Army National Guard for 30 years and the State Defense Force for 2 years. He was a member of the Kenbridge Fire Department for 68 years, and charter member and former Captain of the Kenbridge Emergency Squad where he was a paramedic for over 25 years. He retired as Postmaster with the U.S. Postal Service in Kenbridge after 30 years of service. He then went on to pursue another career as a Pharmacy Technician with Smith’s Pharmacy in Kenbridge where he worked for another 24 years before retiring at the age of 83.

HB spent years serving the Kenbridge Community as Councilman, Scout Master, Youth Sports Coach and his church, Kenbridge Disciples of Christ, as Deacon and Elder. He will be greatly missed.

Graveside funeral services will be held 2 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 19, at the Kenbridge Heights Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Kenbridge Fire Department, P.O. Box 556, Kenbridge, VA 23944.

Condolences may be sent at www.clarkeandstaples.com.