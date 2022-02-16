Southside Area Community Theater (SACT) is once again offering its Legacy Scholarship to a senior in good standing at Central, Nottoway or Kenston Forest. Because of SACT’s appreciation for all the fine arts, students who have talents and accomplishments in painting, poetry, sculpture, music, as well as, theatrical related efforts in make-up, lighting and stage, or set construction and design will be considered.

Current senior students in good standing may apply for this $500 scholarship by submitting an essay describing personal accomplishments in the arts and educational goals with regard to furthering their talent in their selected creative vocation. The essay must be at least 250 words in length and be submitted no later than April 29. Samples of artistic creations or other artistic endeavors, writings, poetry, photographs or recordings may be submitted optionally.

These items are not required to be considered.

Submissions should also include two testimonials from teachers or mentors familiar with the student’s talent.

Applications must be submitted to Southside Area Community Theater, Scholarship Application, P.O. Box 71, Blackstone, VA 23824.

SACT is currently in rehearsal for its production “Let Him Sleep ‘Til It’s Time for His Funeral.” This hilarious play, featuring the classic comedic miscommunication trope, has show dates the weekends of April 2-3 and 9-10.