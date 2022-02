The Central High School Forensics Team won the Region 1B Champions on Saturday, Feb. 12 and advanced to Super Regionals. The following students won first place in their categories: Kayla Foster – poetry, Tony Tucker – storytelling, Makayla Reese – prose and Dava Turner – extemporaneous. These students placed 3rd in their categories: Jon-Luke Phillips – original oratory and Katherine Casoni – impromtu.