Kenston Forest School Honor Roll

Kenston Forest announces its second quarter honor roll and AR Reading honors.

SECOND GRADE

All Academic List with Honors: Ruthie Bacon, Wells Bacon, Camden Barnes, Caroline Calhoun, Jack Campbell, Emma Carter, Wyatt Dorin, Presley Kindle, Emma Meadows, Cameron Nash, Ava Overton, Jenny Lynn Shaffer, Andrew Shepherd, Vance Spence, Leighton Taylor, Drake Walker and Emberlyn Wray.

All Academic List: Andrew Astle, Trey Brown, Lucy Lacks, Alaina Oakes, Reese Palmore, Channing Parrish, Regan Preddy, Abigail Prosise, Jase Reed, Luke Spence, Joshua Stout, Tate Wilkinson and Paisley Yeatts.

THIRD GRADE

All Academic List with Honors: Lottie Henshaw, Madison Nash, and Juleanna Redford.

All Academic List: Ryan Abernathy, Chase Jenkins, Jonathan Kindle, Zelda Rathien, Kloe Webb and Jack Williams.

FOURTH GRADE

All Academic List with Honors: Spencer Arthur, Kayelee Buchanan, Charlie Dorin, Aidan Fleharty, Gavin Garrett, Ava Hudgins and Tristan McGraw.

All Academic List: Courtney Astle, Luke Campbell, Riley Coates, Will Crisman, Randy Driggers, Kacy Freeman, Lauren Hite, Cooper Johnson, Ethan Leslie, Calie Mize, Grant Shepherd, Brantley Simmons, Elaina Williams and Jack Wright.

FIFTH GRADE

All Academic List with Honors: Blake Ashworth, Charlotte Barnette, Eliza Clary, Parker Cole, David Dooley, Layla Dorin, Hayden Hudson, Chloee Lassiter, Jesse Mondrey, Wyatt Newman, Kaylee Nelson, Gavin Porter, Riley Shelton, Libby Shepherd, Roy Shepherd, Mason Steele, Angela Tauriello, Brooklyn Thomas and Kate West.

All Academic List: Lydia Anderson, Avery Bragg, Lydia Daniel, Mary Margaret Glenn, Colton Hazelwood, Isaiah Logue, Kylie Long, Masyn Morton, Kevin Nadeem-Khokhar, Faith Smith and Kate Tucker.

SIXTH GRADE

All Academic List with Honors: Hartly Andrews, Charlie Astle, Luke Coleman, Avery Harrison, Jake Mize, Jacob Seamans and Avery Wallace.

All Academic List: Lainey Dunn, John Gilmore, Nick Harrison, Emily Kalua, Madison Palmore, Connor Parker, Emerson Talley, Kylee Wallace, Darcy Willis, Everette Wray and Madison Yancey.

SEVENTH GRADE

All Academic List: Chance Bragg, Kelsey Carter, Ava Crowder, Autumn Daniel, Elijah Daniel, Ainsley Dooley, Micah Logue, Braden McDaniel and Christopher Walker.

EIGHTH GRADE

All Academic List with Honors: Steven Anderson, Harper Arthur, Ryan Briggs, Carlie Croarkin, Bryce Davidson, David Rimon and Kate Wright.

All Academic List: David Andrews, Jessica Blythe, Madeline Doerhoff, Devin Dunn, Jessie Fuller, Ella Hazelwood, Tucker Hudson, Kardin Jones, Julia King, Mariah Martin, Aubrey Mayton, Samuel Morgan, Matthew Steele and Hunter Williams.

NINTH GRADE

All Academic List with Honors: William Johnson, Drew Jones, Emily King, Addison McDaniel, Emma Reynolds, Eden Sharpe, Regan Tanner and Reid Thomas.

All Academic List: Libbie Calhoun, Nathan Daniel, Ann Turner Glenn, Avery Gunn, Alex Herring, Carsen Hershey, Ariana Kerner, Alexzander Lashway, Matthew Mann, Kyle Shaw and Samuel Sullivan.

TENTH GRADE

All Academic List with Honors: Leah Briggs, Dennis Dufresne, Mackenzie Harmon, Bobby Hawthorne, Sadie Henshaw, Leigha Jones, Kieren McHugh and Carlota Mena.

All Academic List: Zach Cline-Oakes, Samantha Conti, Ross Croarkin, Lucia Gomez-Martinez, Benjamin Hite, Daniel Hughes Kirsten Jackson, Alexander Mann, Logan Moon, Brynn Neal and Jonathan Tozzi.

ELEVENTH GRADE

All Academic List with Honors: Chance Barbour, Sophie Crowder, Mackenzie Newcomb, JD Rimon, Gabby Saul, Christine Sun and Rylee Wilkerson.

All Academic List: Alexander Boileau, Jake Calhoun, Hailey Rae Forbes, Daniel Henshaw, Agathe Husy, Janeva Hutcheson, Hanna Mahaney, Rhian Mills, Hadley Russell, Cooper Spence, Calin Steele, Tyler Turman, Mason Whittemore, Jacob Witt and Penny Woody.

TWELFTH GRADE

All Academic List with Honors: Caroline Bayne, Madyson Clary, Schuyler Green, Olivia Jones, Jackson Reynolds and Jacob Stallard.

All Academic List: Josiah Briggs, Michael Clark, Collin Clary, Billy Conti, Zoe Crawley, Samuel Diaz, Shelby Gunn, Taylor Maione, Bailey Marshall, Kemp Spence, Kendall Thorne, Ryan Whitehead and Jonathon Witty.

2021-22 TOP LOWER SCHOOL AR SCHOOL READERS

#1 Isaiah Logue 191 points 5th grade

#2 Jesse Mondrey 159 points 5th grade

#3 Angela Tauriello 150 points 5th grade

2020-2021 TOP LOWER SCHOOL AR GRADE READERS

First Grade: Katie Beth Astle 74 points

Second Grade: Emma Carter 119 points

Third Grade: Madison Nash 72 points

Fourth Grade: Ava Hudgins 131 points

Fifth Grade: Isaiah Logue 191 points

Sixth Grade: Charlie Astle 126 points

Seventh Grade: Faith Buchanan 114 points

CITIZENSHIP AWARDS

Kindergarten: Emily Hudgins, Sawyer Stevens and Knox Wilkinson.

First Grade: Bo Bretz and Reed Crisman.

Second Grade: Alaina Oakes and Drake Walker.

Third Grade: Lottie Henshaw

Fourth Grade: Kayelee Buchanan and Elaina Williams.

Fifth Grade: Colton Hazelwood and Mason Steele.

Sixth Grade: Kylee Wallace and Avery Wallace

Seventh Grade: Hannah Shepherd