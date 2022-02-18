Donations raised for center

Citizens were able to see first-hand the renovation work that has been done to the Kenbridge Recreation Center during an open house event on Saturday, Feb. 12

Visitors toured the renovation center during the open house to see the improvements and learn more about future plans.

“We are so happy for the gym and for the citizens of Kenbridge,” Kenbridge Town Manager Tony Matthews said.

According to Matthews, renovations to the center began inside, and the hopes are for a total revitalization.

It has been over a year since a group of volunteers started a GoFundMe account with a passion for improving the Kenbridge community and its recreation center.

The committee is hoping to raise $20,000 through the GoFundMe account.

“Citizens rallied behind a great cause,” Matthews said. “Donations were very generous, and we will put them to good use.”

Matthews said The Rotary Club of Lunenburg got the ball rolling with a donation during the event, presented by County Administrator Tracy Gee, David Hite, Delegate Tommy Wright and Liz Hamlett to Recreation Committee Chairwoman Wanda Morrison.

All day, the ball kept going with citizens with challenges to add to the GoFundMe page, more donations, 50/50 raffles, and many vendors set up selling arts and crafts.

“We want to have a place for seniors, kids and everyone in between to have a place they can use for events and activities,” Morrison said.

While the inside of the center is getting a facelift, there is more to be done.

“This is a journey that has just begun,” Matthews said. “But with the help of a great community, both personal and business, we are well on our way.”