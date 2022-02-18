Essay contest winners announced

The annual essay contest sponsored by the Lunenburg County Historical Society (LCHS) is open to all eighth grade students who reside in Lunenburg County. This year the students were instructed to research a topic and show how it had evolved during the County’s history.

First-place winner was Jaycie Aceto, who wrote about the changes in education from the 1800s to today.She compared buildings, attendance, and subject areas. Jaycie’s guardian is Diane Hebert.

Second place was taken by J.T. Robertson, who wrote about the changes in education for African-Americans in Lunenburg County from the early days of very few opportunities, to school segregation, to full integration. JT is the grandchild of Sheila Robertson-Tisdale.

Jackson Breedlove, third place winner, wrote about the negative influences of the railroad including noise and dust in town, dangers from crashes, and what happens to a “railroad town” when the railroad leaves. Jackson is the son of Randy and Jennifer Breedlove.

Hayden McAden was awarded honorable mention. She wrote about how Lunenburg was affected by World War II with rationing, being creative to “make do,” and struggling to fill necessary jobs with men away at war. Hayden is the daughter of Christian and Kristin Sutton.

A LCHS press release noted, “The historical society congratulates the winners who each received a certificate and a monetary prize. The society also thanks Mrs. Brenda Wade, who teaches at Lunenburg Middle School, for her help in coordinating the contest, as well as the team of former educators who served as judges.”