A box of love — Everything belongs to Jesus

Giving all honor and praises to Jesus for this wonderful snowy day. Today, it is snowing and my (the) birds that appear in my window each morning did not appear today. I am hoping they will come later. There is a pond on the side of my home that has geese and I praise Jesus every day for the blessing He has given me.

When I go outside and look into the sun and it is shining so brightly, I thank Jesus for the beautiful day. The clouds dancing in the sky, the wind blowing, the trees swaying, the flowers, the grass and the birds praising Jesus, what a glorious sight!

I love reading Psalm and I came upon this chapter and thought you may also enjoy reading it. This is what the Bible said:

Praise ye the Lord. Praise ye the Lord from the heavens: praise Him in the heights. Praise ye Him, all His angels praise ye Him, all His hosts. Praise ye Him, sun and moon: praise Him, all ye stars of light. Praise Him, ye heavens of heavens, and ye waters that be above the heavens. Let them praise the name of the Lord: for He commanded, and they were created. He hath also stablished them for ever and ever; He hath made a decree which shall not pass. Praise the Lord from the earth, ye dragons, and all deeps: Fire, and hail; snow, and vapours; stormy wind fulfilling His Word: Mountains, and all hills; fruitful trees, and all cedars: beasts, and all cattle; creeping things, and flying fowl: kings of the earth, and all people; princes, and all judges of the earth. Both young men, and maidens; old men, and children. Let them praise the name of the Lord; for His name alone is excellent; His Glory is above the earth and heaven. He also exalteth the horn of His people, the praise of all His saints; even of the children of Israel, a people near unto Him. Praise ye the Lord. Psalm 148:1-14.

God/Jesus created everything and He wants everything that has breath to praise Him. God is an amazing Father and deserves all the praises we can give Him.

The earth is the Lord’s and the fulness thereof; the world, and they that dwell therein. Psalm 24

Be blessed in Jesus’ name.

