Linda Jo Renzi Massie, 72, died at her home in Victoria, on Feb. 21.

She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Jason and Penny Hurt and her caretaker, Jennifer Odam. She is dearly loved and will be missed by a host of family and friends in Kentucky and Virginia.

Cremation was chosen. There will be no visitation or any services. Expressions of sympathy may be made by donations to your local animal shelter.

