DAR Chapter meets in Boydton

The William Taylor Chapter, National Society Daughters of the American Revolution, met on Saturday, Feb. 12. Many members wore red in commemoration of Valentine’s Day and February as American Heart Month.

Hostess for the meeting was Georgia Vinup, who welcomed her fellow chapter members to her historic home near the heart of the quaint town of Boydton. The attendees were treated by the hostess to an elaborate tea in her lovely dining room and adjacent parlor.

Vinup, a retired child psychologist who has become a registered gemologist, gave a very interesting program on 18th century jewelry, pointing out what styles were popular during the 18th century at the time of the American Revolution.

Eighteenth century jewelry is rare today. Much of it was contributed to the war effort. Some examples are in museums.

Of jewelry that was passed down in families, many stones were removed and sold, or the stones were repurposed in new settings, according to the fashion of the day.

Members had been encouraged by Vinup to bring family jewelry pieces to the meeting for her assessment.