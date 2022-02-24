Mays Road was closed for emergency bridge repair

The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) has closed Mays Road, (Route 666) in both directions at Double Bridges Road (Route 626) in Lunenburg County for emergency bridge repairs Sunday.

Early Sunday morning, Feb. 20, a crash in the area resulted in a bridge strike. The timber railing of the structure required immediate repair before the road could be safely reopened. VDOT bridge crews completed the repairs by the end of the day Sunday.

Anyone with questions can call VDOT’s customer service center at 800-FOR-ROAD (800-367-7623).

For the latest real-time traffic information or road conditions, call 511 or visit http://www.511virginia.org.