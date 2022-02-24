Mays Road was closed for emergency bridge repair

Published 12:00 pm Thursday, February 24, 2022

By Staff Report

The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) has closed Mays Road, (Route 666) in both directions at Double Bridges Road (Route 626) in Lunenburg County for emergency bridge repairs Sunday.

Early Sunday morning, Feb. 20, a crash in the area resulted in a bridge strike. The timber railing of the structure required immediate repair before the road could be safely reopened. VDOT bridge crews completed the repairs by the end of the day Sunday.

Anyone with questions can call VDOT’s customer service center at 800-FOR-ROAD (800-367-7623).

For the latest real-time traffic information or road conditions, call 511 or visit http://www.511virginia.org.

More News

Sharing love and life from loss

Burn ban in effect

County ranks on least educated list

Grant to fund new apartments

Print Article

  • Special Sections

    More Special Sections

  • Calendar of Events