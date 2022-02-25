School Board recognized for service

Lunenburg County Public Schools (LCPS) joins 132 other school divisions throughout the state to celebrate School Board Appreciation Month in February.

The theme of this year’s celebration, “Building the Future of Public Education,” reflects the partnership of the Virginia School Boards Association with local school board members as they serve their local divisions and advocate for public education with local, state and federal leaders on behalf of all students.

“The foundation of student success is yearlong leadership advocacy and support from our School Board,” said Charles M. Berkley Jr., LCPS Superintendent. “We’re proud of our division, and School Board Appreciation Month is the time to recognize and celebrate the accomplishments of our elected trustees.”

In Lunenburg County, school board members must develop policies and make tough decisions on complex educational and social issues impacting the entire community. We truly appreciate the long hours they spend working hard for our staff and students.

School Board Members were honored with a special meal before the Feb. 14 School Board Meeting. Central High School students presented the board members with their 2022 Calendar with students’ original artwork and the CHS Culinary Arts Program prepared special treats for board members. Victoria Elementary, Kenbridge Elementary and Lunenburg Middle School presented board members with beautiful handmade gifts from the students.

Serving on the LCPS School Board are Kathy Coffee, chairman; Amy McClure, vice chairman, Melanie Currin, Ruby Ingram, Doug Aubel, Tony Craven, Shannon Hinkle and Alyssa Rinaldo, student representative.