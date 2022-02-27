A box of love — A day with Jesus

Every day will I bless thee; and I will praise thy name for ever and ever. Psalm 145:2

My Sunday was full with the Blessing of Jesus. I went to church and the minister said, “We must give the Lord praise.” The minister reminded us there are times when we are rushing, too busy to take the time to pray. We tell ourselves we will pray later but the truth is it only takes a minute or two to say thank you Lord.

We have empty unused space that we should get rid of and make it usable. Use the space for praising Jesus. Asking Jesus to help us to be a better person to ourselves, family and our neighbors. We need to remove some of the clutter that is in our lives, and that includes anything that does not bring glory to our Lord. In Psalm 139: 14 “I will praise thee; for I am fearfully and wonderfully made: marvelous are thy works.” We have God’s permission to release anything in our lives that is not healthy or is detrimental to our soul.

When we clean clutter, God helps us to bring out the beauty in ourselves and we will remember the good things and celebrate the positive things in our lives.

It’s a struggle to be obedient to Jesus when Satan is trying to distract us from doing the will of God. In I Peter 5:8, it says, “Be sober, be vigilant; because your adversary the devil, as a roaring lion, walketh about, seeking whom he may devour.” It is Satan’s job to divert our attention from God’s promises but it is our job to remain faithful and keep our mind stayed on Jesus.

Prayers are essential in having a relationship with God. 1 Thessalonians tell us to pray without ceasing. Our prayers have to be consistent which means we have to make time for God.

God loves when we spend quality time with him discussing our day. We should never plan our daily activities without including God. Our lives will be empty with unused space that should be filled with praising God.

Be blessed in Jesus’ name.

Mary Simmons is a columnist for The Kenbridge-Victoria Dispatch. She can be reached at aboxoflove37@gmail.com.