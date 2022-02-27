Treasures on the Shelves — Love your library

February is a month for love. In addition to Valentine’s Day, February is National Library Lover’s Month. This month is dedicated to the people who love having a place that is specifically meant for reading, organizing, finding information, studying, internet usage and just loving books.

Libraries provide so much. You can enjoy great novels or discover secrets of history at the library. Libraries provide a quiet place to study or research family genealogy.

Most libraries provide programs for children. The Lunenburg County Public Library System reaches out to both elementary schools by reading to students in K-2 as well as to preschool programs like Headstart and the Coffee Preschool Program.

Other services provided locally by the library include the quilting club at VPL, art displays, meeting places, paint nights and family nights.

Show your love by visiting your local library, checking out books or DVDs, helping someone obtain their library card or stopping by to read magazines or newspapers.

Connie Krupa is the children’s program coordinator for the Lunenburg County Public Library System. She can be reached at cckrupa@ embarqmail.com.