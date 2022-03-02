Centra updates visitation policy

With the continued decline of COVID-positive patients in its facilities, Centra will be updating its visitation policy as of Monday, Feb. 28.

A press release from the hospital Wednesday, Feb. 23 said, “We understand how important visitation is to patients and their healing and feel it is safe to loosen these restrictions moving forward.”

Visitation may vary depending on your location due to regulatory and capacity mandates. Visitors are asked to be aware of your individual location specifics. Here are a few highlights of these changes:

• Patients will be allowed to have two visitors at a time in acute care facilities. These individuals can interchange during the patient’s hospital stay. Exceptions based on patient experience or end-of-life care may apply depending on location.

• Visitation time will shift to 7 a.m.-9 p.m. for all Centra Hospitals.

• Visitors are encouraged to check the Centra website for current visitation guidelines before arriving at the hospital.

Two visitors per patient;

• Will only be allowed if they do not have COVID-19 symptoms (fever, cough, shortness of breath).

• Will be screened each time they enter hospital facilities.

• Must wear a mask while in any Centra building.

• Will be expected to comply with CDC guidance in place at the time of their visit.

As Centra continues to open visitation, restrictions for COVID patients remain in place.

Centra will continue to monitor its system-wide positivity rate and community impact to make future visitation decisions.