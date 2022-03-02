Did you know?

Supporting small businesses ensures more money stays in the communities those businesses serve. The U.S. Small Business Administration says $48 out of every $100 spent at a small business stays in the community. On the flip side, when a person spends $100 at a big-box store or a national chain, only $14 remains in the community. Local businesses are more likely to utilize other local businesses, such as banks, service providers and even farms. Small businesses also pay employees, many of whom are local and shop local, thereby keeping even more dollars in their communities.