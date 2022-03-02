Virtual talk planned on spring allergies and sinus infections

Most people look forward to spring: longer daylight, warmer temperatures and new life. But with those wonderful things come seasonal allergies. About 15% of Americans suffer from seasonal allergies. How can you tell the difference between allergies and sinus infections and when should you seek medical treatment?

Mark your calendars for Wednesday, March 16, from 12-12:30 p.m. for a virtual talk. Learn symptoms of allergies and sinus infections. Find out what prevention and treatments are available. Meet Dr. Todd Nichols, the new ENT at VCU Health Community Memorial Hospital (VCU Health CMH) and get your questions answered. Visit www.vcuhealth.org/cmh-core for the Zoom link. This seminar will be recorded and posted on VCU Health CMH’s website and Facebook page so more people can benefit from hearing this information.

Nichols earned his medical degree from West Virginia University School of Medicine in Morgantown, West Virginia. He also completed his internship and residency in otolaryngology, head and neck surgery there. He has special training in allergy, laser and eustachian tube balloon procedures. CMH ENT is in the C.A.R.E. Building next to VCU Health CMH at 1755 N. Mecklenburg Ave in South Hill. Call (434) 584-2273 for an appointment. To view a full list of services, visit VCU-CMH.org.