Isabelle Davis was born on Dec. 26, 1933 in Victoria to the late Henry and Ovelia Ingram. She and her family attended, served and worshiped the Lord in the New Galilee Baptist Church.

Isabelle, better known as “Belle”, was baptized at an early age. She attended school in Lunenburg County. She graduated from Lunenburg High School in 1954.

After finishing high school, Isabelle united into holy matrimony to her childhood sweetheart, Harles, on May 22,1954. Shortly after marrying, they migrated to New York City seeking employment opportunities and a better way of life. Soon after relocating they united with another church of their faith, Second Cannon Baptist church.

From this union, Isabelle bore four children, Brenda, Linda, Rita and Raymond.

For several years, Isabelle was a homemaker and a stay-at-home Mom. Her most cherished title and position she ever held was that of Mom and Mother. She joined the work force after her children reached school age. She was employed with the New York City Port Authority until she retired. Isabelle couldn’t remain idle for too long; she then became gainfully employed by the Diller Quail School of Music. She was employed there for many years, until it became physically challenging for her to continue, forcing her back into retirement.

Belle was one who engaged in community affairs. She was one of the founding members of the West 156th Street Block Association. She was heavily engaged in children’s school events (PTA) and an active member of the Church. Belle took stewardship classes with the late Rev Dr. Jasper Simmons of greater File Baptist Church In 1990. She then received the right hand of fellowship and joined the church. Isabelle committed herself to the Floral and Hospitality Ministry, Soup Kitchen and Senior Bible Study.

Being a mother was one of Belles God-given gifts. She was affectionately known as “Mom” to most of the kids on West 156th Street. From one end of West 156th Street to the other she was affectionately known as “Mom”; she was known for extending hospitality love and stern motherly advice to one and all both near and far (her home was often the gathering place). She enjoyed attending family functions and spending time with her loved ones from New York to Virginia.

Isabelle was hospitalized and began rehabilitative therapy for arthritis at the Hudson Pointe Nursing Home. While there she received excellent care and made several new friends. Belle was diligent with her therapy as she looked forward to returning home to her husband and children, however on Wednesday, Jan. 26, Isabelle Davis transitioned to her heavenly home to be with the Lord.

Preceded her in death were her parents, Henry and Ovelia Ingram; brothers, Verso Ingram, Levi (Geneva) Ingram, Luis (Irene Ingram), Eugene (Inez) Ingram and William Ingram; sister, Estelle (Timothy) Harris and brother-in-laws, William Davis (Ruth), Griffin Davis, Julius Davis, George Davis and George Dove.

Though the light of her life has now been dimmed, she will be lovingly remembered by her husband, Harles Davis; daughters, Brenda Davis, Linda Davis Goodson (Robert Goodson Jr.) and Rita Davis Joyner; son, Raymond Davis (Beverly Davis); grandchildren, Laurie Davis, Rayven Davis, Brian Davis and Nia Davis; great grandson, Jared Davis; sister, Alberta Dove of North Carolina; sister-in-laws, Madeline Davis of New Jersey and Maggie Ingram of Florida; goddaughter, Tia and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Service were held Feb. 11, at Peoples Community Center, Victoria, with Reverend Sandra Jones, Eulogist.