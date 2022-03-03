Robert Wilkins “Robbie” Daniel Jr., 70 of Richmond, passed away on Friday, Jan. 28. He was preceded in death by his parents, Robert W. Daniel and Mildred J. Chaney.

He graduated from Central High School, SVCC and VCU. He was employed with the Virginia Supreme Court for over 40 years and retired as a Supervisor for the Forms Distribution Center. He attended mass at the Cathedral of the Sacred Heart, where he often volunteered to help feed the homeless. In his spare time, he loved to travel.

He is survived by his sister and brother-in-law, Mildred Anne and Jackie Dalton; nieces, Karen McGrath (Mike) and Kelly Gunn (Ryan); nephew, Jack Dalton (Lana); great-nieces, Morgan Partin (Joey), Gracie and Avery Gunn, Nora and Anna Dalton and great-nephews, Jackson Dalton and John and Tyler McGrath. He will also be dearly missed by his friends that he considered family.

Graveside memorial services will be held Sunday, March 13, at 2 p.m., in the Kenbridge Heights Cemetery. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to the charity of your choice.

Clarke Funeral Home, Kenbridge, in charge of arrangements.