RYLA leadership awards

Kenston Forest School juniors, Jake Calhoun, Sophie Crowder and JD Rimon all of South Hill, attended the virtual 2022 Rotary Youth Leadership Awards (RYLA). The students were sponsored by the South Hill and Blackstone Rotary Clubs. The RYLA initiative aims to provide students with an opportunity to discover strategies for becoming a dynamic leader while learning from community leaders, inspirational speakers and peer mentors. The students were challenged with a variety of activities that develop team building, problem solving and communication skills. The main focus of the RYLA participants was celebrating diversity, creating sustainable change and becoming service-minded global citizens. Jake is the son of Buck and Angie Calhoun. Sophie is the daughter of Jimmie and Wella Crowder. JD is the son of Dr. Desi and Genie Rimon.