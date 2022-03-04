Cataldo charged with sex crimes

A former Lunenburg County resident and business owner has been arrested on nine counts of sexual acts involving a minor.

Giosafat Cataldo, 51, of Franklin, was arrested on a charge of forcible sodomy, three charges of sexual battery and five charges of contributing to the delinquency of a minor involving sexual acts.

Cataldo was arrested Feb. 11 on nine counts related to sexual acts, with five of the counts directly referencing contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

A Feb. 12 Southampton County Sheriff’s Office press release stated that in January, a juvenile female reported criminal activity to the sheriff’s office that had occurred between October 2021 and January 2022.

The release noted that after detectives investigated the report further, warrants were obtained for multiple charges.

Cataldo is being held without bond.