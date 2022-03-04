Kindness Day at Lunenburg Middle School

Published 2:35 pm Friday, March 4, 2022

By Staff Report

Lunenburg Middle School Kindness Club members from the sixth, seventh and eighth grades enjoyed a day filled with random acts of kindness during Kindness Week. All staff members, including bus drivers and delivery drivers (UPS and FedEx), were given snacks and drinks as well as words of appreciation. Pictured are, from left, Mr. Atkins, Brooklyn Guill, Ms. Nowlin, Audrey Hite, Kristen Abernathy, Ms. Caballero, Mrs. Justice, Roslyn Moses, Gary George, Jaedyn Johnson, Kyle Ross, X’avier Batts and Chassity Ryder.

