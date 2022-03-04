Southern Virginia Precision Agriculture and Farm Efficiency Grant

Producers in 20 counties in Central Virginia will be eligible for matching grants this year under a program funded by the Virginia Tobacco Regional Revitalization Commission Southern Virginia Precision Agriculture and Farm Efficiency Cost-Share Program. The objective of the Central Virginia Precision Agriculture and Farm Efficiency Grant is to encourage producers to incorporate new practices that enhance their operation’s input and cost savings.

Producers interested in applying for funding must attend a minimum of one informational meeting to receive an application. Approved applicants must then attend one educational session offered by Virginia Cooperative Extension agents prior to reimbursement. The informational meeting is scheduled at Southern Piedmont Agriculture Research and Extension Center in Blackstone which will be accessible in person or via zoom Monday, March 28, at 6 p.m. Agents in each county will then hold educational meetings in April to explain the program and administer packets.

Cost-share applications will be accepted beginning on May 16 at 8 a.m. Accept Grant applications in the local office, at the Virginia Cooperative Extension offices in the participating counties. Funding is limited and will be provided to producers on a first come first serve basis with special consideration given to producers who have never received a Tobacco Grant. Incentives will only be awarded on a one-time basis per producer, per family, and/or per farm. For more information on this program, please contact your local extension agent.