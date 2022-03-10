Canine shot, information sought

Lunenburg Animal Control officer Ray Elliott is seeking information as to who is responsible for shooting a canine.

According to Elliott, the dog’s owner noticed the pet missing on Feb. 14 from its residence on Owl Creek Road. The dog was later found on Feb. 17 on Wildwood Road, suffering from a gunshot wound.

Elliot said the lab mix canine did not survive.

A reward is being offered for the conviction of those responsible for shooting the canine.

Anyone with information on this crime is asked to call Elliott at (434) 917-9065.