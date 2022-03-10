No water, no school

The Town of Kenbridge has been dealing with a water main break since Monday, March 7, that has left some citizens without water and schools to be closed.

Kenbridge Town Manager Tony Matthew said on Tuesday that he was unsure as to what caused the 10 inch water main break in the line. “We are not sure what happened but feel like it was a weak line in the system,” Matthews said. It is also located in a spot that has been most difficult to access.”

According to Matthews crews worked through the night on Monday but as of mid day Tuesday crews were still working to solve the issue.

“We hope to have the water restored in a few hours,” Matthews said on Tuesday. “Rest assured, we know how important this is to everyone.”

The malfunction in the line and no water prompted Lunenburg County Public School administrators to close Kenbridge Elementary School on Tuesday, March 8.

On Monday, Matthews said that much needed repairs to the Elm St., water tank were set to begin.

“Although we have planned for this work and expect the disruptions to be none to very minimal, we ask citizens for patience and assistance as we complete this work.”