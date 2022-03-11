Citizen, business of the year named
Published 8:00 am Friday, March 11, 2022
Above, Rodney and Stacey Newton were chosen Citizens of the Year by the membership of the Lunenburg County Chamber of Commerce recently. “My wife and I are very humbled to receive this award and are happy that we are able to serve our community.” Newton said. Global Refining Group was chosen as Business of the Year by the Lunenburg County chamber of Commerce. The chamber made the announcement on its Facebook page on Saturday, March 5.