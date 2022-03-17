Annie Lou Caudle, 86 of Victoria, went home to be with Jesus on Thursday, March 10. She was preceded in death by her parents, Matthew Caudle and Eula Caudle; her brothers, Raymond Caudle, Lee Caudle and Melvin Caudle and her sister, Rose Wray.

She is survived by sisters, Hellen Ballou, Thelma Wilmoth (Elgie), Shirley Hicks, Peggy Bentley (Buddy) and Geneva Orange (Bob); sister-in-law Boo Caudle; many nieces and nephews, including special niece, Pam Wilmoth Miller.

Annie was a faithful servant to the Lord and was a member of the Victoria Church of the Nazarene since 1954. She served the church as a Board Member, Sunday School Teacher, member of women’s ministries and church librarian.

After a brief service in the U.S. Navy, Annie worked at Scovill, then earned a Nursing Assistant Certificate and worked as a caregiver. Annie shared her passion for books by working at the Victoria Public Library and reading to children at the Victoria Elementary School. Annie most enjoyed church, reading, walking and eating out with friends and family.

Memorial services will be held 2 p.m., Saturday, April 9, at the Victoria Church of the Nazarene.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Victoria Church of the Nazarene, P.O. Box 376, Victoria, VA 23974

Staples Funeral Home, Victoria, is assisting the family.

Condolences: www.staplesfh.com.