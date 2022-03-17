Betty Willis Sherman, 77 of Kenbridge, passed away on Saturday, Feb. 26. She is preceded in death by her husband, Chester C. Sherman.

Betty is survived by her son, Edward R. “Ronnie” Green of Kenbridge; a grandson, Mathew Thomas Green of South Hill and her sister, Hilda Barlow of Blackstone.

The family will receive friends on Thursday, March 17, from 2 – 4 p.m., at the Joseph McMillian Funeral Home, 1826 Cox Rd., Blackstone, VA 23824. A graveside funeral service will be held on Friday, March 18, 2022, at 2 p.m., at the Gospel Baptist Tabernacle, 1031 Main St., Kenbridge, VA 23944.

Arrangements are by the Joseph McMillian Funeral Home. www.mcmillianfuneralhome.com.