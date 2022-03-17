Church and Community Events – Week of March 16

The Church and Community Events calendar is published each Wednesday. Items must be submitted by 4:30 p.m. Monday for that Wednesday’s calendar. Email events to CommunityCalendar@KVDispatch.com.

MARCH 20

WOMANS DAY — The Friendship Baptist Church located at 6351 South Hill Road in Kenbridge will observe Women’s Day on Sunday, March 20, at 11 a.m. The messenger for this service will be Evangelist Jacqueline Seward-Morgan. There will be an in-person service with masks required and social distancing is in place. You may also join the service via telephone at (425) 436-6337 with access code 7442731.

MARCH 25-27

MUSICAL — Central High School (CHS) theater students will be performing their spring musical entitled Descendants the Musical. The musical will be held March 25 and 26 at 6 p.m. and March 27 at 3 p.m. in the CHS gym. Tickets are $7 in advance and $8 at the door.

MAY 14

FALCONFEST FURNITURE AUCTION — The FalconFest Furniture Auction will be Saturday, May 14 at Fuqua School’s Gilmer Gym in Farmville. Preview will start at 9 a.m. The live auction begins at 10 a.m. The auctioneer is Jimmy Carwile, Carwile Auctions. All auction items donated by Green Front Furniture. This event is free and open to the public.