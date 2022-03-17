KFS Varsity Basketball Season re-cap

The Kenston Forest School (KFS) Girls Varsity Basketball team coached by Michael Briggs were the VCC Regular season runner-up.

Team members Shelby Gunn and Gracie Gunn were named to the VCC first team all conference. Leah Briggs was named to the VCC second team all conference. Shelby Gunn was also named to the all tournament team and the VCC all academic team.

The KFS Girls Varsity Basketball team played in the first round of the VISAA Division 3 state tournament and ended their season with a 32 to 23 loss to StoneBridge School in Chesapeake.

The KFS Boys Varsity Basketball team coached by Kelly Jones were the VCC Regular season runner-up.

Team members Trey Lewis and Kendall Thorne were named to the VCC first team all conference. Jacob Stallard was named to the VCC second team all conference and the VCC all academic team. Trey Lewis was also named to the VCC all tournament team and VCC player of the year.

KFS cheerleader Madyson Clary, coached by Field Green, was named to the VCC all academic team.