Merle Thayer Adkins III, of Kenbridge, died at his home surrounded by family on March 10. He was born Feb. 7, 1941 in Durham, North Carolina to the late Louise Mason Adkins and Merle Thayer Adkins II.

Merle grew up in Durham, North Carolina and was a graduate of Durham High School and Campbell College. He began his career working for American Tobacco Co, then for American Cigar and finished his career as President of Imperial Processing Corporation in Kenbridge.

As a tobacconist, his travels took him to many places around the world. During retirement, he enjoyed his beloved farm (Oak Forest), golfing, traveling and being with family and friends.

He is survived by his wife and best friend, Thelma Rutledge Adkins; his sister, Frances (Bill) Gay of St. Louis, Missouri; daughter, Susan (Lee) Jaynes and a son, Merle Thayer (Lyn) Adkins IV both of Raleigh, North Carolina and step sons, Michael (Joan) Gentry and the late Jefferey Gentry. He was the proud grandfather of Caroline Adkins, Ren Adkins and Drew Jaynes; along with several nieces, nephews and cousins who meant the world to him.

Funeral services were held 2 p.m., Monday, March 14, at Kenbridge Baptist Church, Kenbridge, with burial at Oak Forest Cemetery.

The family would like to express thanks to his caregivers and nurses – especially his nurse angels, Karen Griffin and Kaye Bagley.

Please consider a memorial donation to: Lunenburg Health Service, PO Box 121, Victoria, VA 23974 or Kenbridge Baptist Church, PO Box 445 Kenbridge, VA 29344.

