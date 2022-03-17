Suzanne “Sue” Sears Bledsoe passed away on Dec. 18. Sue was born to the late Ammon and Jerry Sears in Roanoke on Sept. 3, 1940.

Sue is survived by her daughter, Beth Pickett of Farmville; her daughter and son-in-law, Suzanne and Jay Stafford of Lunenburg Courthouse; her sons and daughters-in-law, John and Nena Bledsoe of Kenbridge and Kelly and Lynne Bledsoe of Roanoke and her grandchildren, Kirstin Stafford Overton, Calvin Bledsoe, Kate Pickett Irving, Kyle Stafford, Taylor Pickett Emerson, Tyler Bledsoe and Lauren Bledsoe. She is also survived by four great grandchildren, Jack, Ava, Addie and Emma. Also included are a brother and sister-in-law, Harold and Carol Bledsoe and many nieces and nephews.

Sue was preceded in death by her husband, J.C. Bledsoe; her parents, Jerry and Ammon Sears; her twin sister, Carolyn Sears Dance and cherished son-in-law, Jonathan Pickett.

Sue grew up in Stuart, where she met her late husband, J.C. Bledsoe. J.C. and Sue were married on May 11, 1958. They soon started a family and eventually moved to Nottoway County where they raised their family.

Besides working full time at Planters Warehouse and later as a real estate agent, Sue’s primary passion was being a devoted mother and doting grandmother. She was a caring friend to many, especially to those who ever had any type of need. She was a natural caregiver always offering to help others. Sue had a knack for creating delicious meals for family and friends. She always wanted her house to be filled with love and laughter. She loved following her kids and grandkids in their various activities. She never missed a sports, dance or graduation event. And there never was an abandoned stray pet that went homeless. Her unwavering love and devotion to her family and friends will be sorely missed.

Memorial services will be held on March 26, at 11 a.m., at Kenbridge Baptist Church, 500 East Fifth Avenue, Kenbridge, VA 23944. Please wear a mask.

Donations can be made to Southside SPCA, C/O Ray Elliott, 797 Starlight Lane, Kenbridge, VA 23944.

Clarke Funeral Home in Kenbridge is in charge of the services.