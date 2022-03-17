The Word — All hands on deck

“To pray, ‘Thy will be done,’ I must be willing, if the answer requires it, that my will be undone.” – Elisabeth Elliot.

I recently saw a post on social media with a cruise ship and a battleship. Above the cruise ship was written: The church is not a cruise ship where a handful of people serve everyone else who is relaxing. Above the battleship was written: No, the church is a battleship where it’s “all hands on deck” and everyone serve the mission.

Are you enjoying the cruise…or preparing for battle? Did you know that around 70 churches close each week to never reopen? Did you know that the Barna Group discovered that 1,500 ministers get out of ministry each month?

Eighty three percent of Pastors wives urge their spouses to get out of ministry from the stresses/strains/being unappreciated? Did you know 90% of ministers feel inadequate to handle items within their ministries?

Fifty percent of those who enter full time ministry won’t last five years. Only one out of 10 who enter ministry will retire from ministry. Most ministers leave because of 8 or less people no matter the church size. The No. 1 reason preachers leave the ministry….are you ready…people aren’t willing to do what’s needed to go in the direction needed. Pastors believe God wants them to go in one direction but the people don’t like it and aren’t willing to follow or change.

Cruise ships are nice. Sit back. Relax. Enjoy. Leave refreshed and rejuvenated even if there’s a couple things you didn’t really like or enjoy. We have a lot of cruise ship mentalities in todays churches. We need more battleships. We need families who come together and are one force to be reckoned with. We need “all hands on deck” where everyone is playing a part in keeping our ship sailing on.

We need folks willing to be greeters in the parking lot instead of waiting until someone steps inside. We also need folks inside to guide you to the bathroom, nursery, upstairs/downstairs/to the free coffee section. We need folks willing to set up and tear down, or teach “kids” church. We need folks willing to house that Bible study while having others willing to lead the study by teaching or pressing play on this video series and watch together. We.Need.All.Hands.On.Deck.

May we get out of our own way and prepare for battle!

Rev. J. Cameron Bailey is pastor of Kenbridge Christian Church. He can be reached at jamescameronbailey@gmail.com.