A box of love — Amazing grace

O come, let us sing unto the Lord: let us make a joyful noise to the rock of our salvation. Psalm 95:1

Last week, I opened my Bible and was looking at one of the old programs my husband and I used when we ministered at Clay’s Nursing Home. One of the main songs we sang was Amazing Grace. If the person singing is feeling the power, it can set your soul on fire. Read what the writer is saying:

Amazing grace how sweet the sound that saves a wretch like me. I once was lost but now am found, was blind, but now I see.

Twas grace that taught my heart to fear. And Grace my fears relieved. How precious did that grace appeared. The hour I first believed.

Thru many dangers, toils, and snares. I have already come; Tis grace hath brought me safe thus far, and grace will lead me home.

When we’ve been there ten thousand years, bright shining as the sun, we’ve no less days to sing God’s praises than when we first begun.

When I think of all the things Jesus has brought me through my soul screams Thank You, Jesus!

Many decades ago when I lived in New York I had to work the night shift. I would get off at one or two in the morning and had to walk to the subway by myself. Sometimes I was the only one on the train, sometimes there were one or two other individuals. After I got off the train I would have to walk four blocks to my home. Although I was afraid, I also called on Jesus to protect me and bring me home safely to my family. All I could say was thank You Jesus because it was nothing but His amazing grace that I was able to make it safely home every night.

Take the time today and thank Jesus for His amazing grace. Thank Him for being who He is and for never leaving nor forsaking us. We serve a mighty, powerful God and His grace is sufficient.

Be blessed in Jesus’ name.

Mary Simmons is a columnist for The Kenbridge-Victoria Dispatch. She can be reached at aboxoflove37@gmail.com.