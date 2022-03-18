Lunenburg County Property Transfers

Following are the property transfers recorded in the Lunenburg County Circuit Court Clerk’s Office for the month of February. The listing includes the grantor, the grantee, location of property and amount of consideration.

• Dean Patrick Baden to Terence Casey, 112.82 AC, Lewiston. $175,000.

• Charles Crafton to Juver Castro, 69.19 AC, Columbian Grove. $250,000.

• Kenneth R. Davis to Jerry A. Casselbury, 8.60 AC, Columbian Grove. $45,000.

• Reginald Wayne Dix Jr. to David L. Hanks, 5 AC, Pleasant Grove. $18,000.

• Macalla Annette Eppes to Larry B. Hurt II, 3.19 AC, Lewiston. $5,000.

• Farmville Newsmedia LLC to Christopher S. Richardson, Lots, Victoria. $50,000.

• Dennis Fenton to Richard Lewis, 35.29 AC. $179,000.

• Kenneth D. Forsland to Charles E. Fulleman, 12.38 AC, Pleasant Grove. $25,900.

• Steven E. Garland to Wood Forest Resources, 55 AC, Columbian Grove. $17,000.

• Samantha M. Geisler to Life Church an Assembly of God, 47.71 AC, Columbian Grove. $182,500.

• R Gregory Gunn to Donald R. Edgerton III. Deed Gift.

• Thomas Alvin Hanger Jr. to Corey Allen Spears, 5.24 AC, Rehoboth. $207,000.

• George A. Hardy Jr. to James A. Garrett. Parcel. Plymouth. $122,500.

• Robert E. Hawthorne to Nicole S. Hawthorne, 2 AC, Lewiston. $00.

• Richard Edward Hinchey to Richard Edward Hinchey. Deed Gift.

• David L. Hite to Saprina Roberts, Parcel, Pl. Grove. $20,000.

• Zachary A. Lawrie to Gregory F. Geary, 9.24 AC, Browns Store. $209,000.

• Howard D. Lee to Raul Fidel Tomas Gabriel, 3.55 AC, Columbian Grove. $40,000.

• Kendra N. Lightner to John C. Krieger, 2.84 AC, Lewiston. $12,500.

• Gina M. Mansure to Francis-James Leigh Abernathy, 2 AC, Columbian Grove. $187,000.

• Jeremy W. Mast to Zen Reclamation LLC, Parcel, Columbian Grove. $67,300.

• Cynthia Palmer Miracle to Christopher Thomas Garrett, Lots, Town of Victoria. $2,500.

• Avis D. Overby to Willie Mea Overby. Deed Gift.

• Juanita Rice to Terri Jamison. Deed Gift.

• Floyd Scott to Andrew J. Steszewski, 30.287 AC, Lewiston. $45,000.

• Sea View Investments LLC to Billy W. Barton Jr., Tracts, Lewiston. $535,000.

• Carolyn J. Shaw to Charles L. Marshall. Deed Gift.

• Dorothy S. Shields to Robert Ashton Hawthorne, Parcel, Lochleven. $87,000.

• Mark Lee Southerland to James Cloniger. Deed Gift.

• Thomas E. Tanner to Janet T. Watson. Deed Gift.

• Thomas E. Tanner to Percy L. Tanner. Deed Gift.

• Thomas E. Tanner to Willie Tanner. Deed Gift.

• Jared A. Tyng to Allen R. Buford Sr., 120 AC, Lewiston. $390,000.

• Robert Alan Williams to Forrest B. Williams, 3.2 AC, Lewiston. $222,000.

• William A. Wray Jr. to Seay Creek LLC, Parcel, Victoria. $7,500.

• Jerry L. Yoder to Robert D. Foley, 2 Parcels, Pleasant Grove. $240,000.