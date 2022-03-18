Town water flows again

The Town of Kenbridge has fixed its water issues that affected the entire town after a significant water main break last week.

Issues began on March 7 when a 10-inch water main break occurred due to aging lines.

“We are not sure what happened but feel like it was a weak line in the system,” Kenbridge Town Manager Tony Matthews said. It was also located in a spot that has been most difficult to access.”

Crews worked through the night on Monday and well into Tuesday to fix the break.

Following that water main break, there were three additional breaks in the line.

In all, we had two 10” water main breaks, two 6” water main breaks and a few service connections,” Matthews said.

Matthews said the water issues affected the entire town at one point.

“The entire town was affected by the two 10” breaks. “One on Monday and one on Tuesday. The area of N. Main Street was affected by the 6” breaks, but we fixed those without a shut off.”

The Town of Kenbridge has begun repairs to its Elm Street water tower; however, Matthews said that those repairs did not affect the water lines.

“Of course, we have had problems with our systems this week, but ironically, they have all been aging line problems and have had very little to do with the tank work,” he said.