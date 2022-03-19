Water tower repairs begin

Maintenance workers are busy performing repairs and routine maintenance on the Elm Street water tower in Kenbridge this week.

According to Kenbridge Town Manager Tony Matthews, repairs will take about three weeks, and customers may see reduced water pressure due to the tank coming offline.

“Having the tank offline puts increased pressures on the lines to move the water instead of the pressure of gravity feeding from the tank,” Matthews said. “Once the tank work is complete, citizens should see better pressures and more consistent flows in their systems.

Matthews said repairs would include sandblasting the inside and outside, repainting the inside and outside, minor repairs to some metal work inside, welding a newly approved ladder safety cage, and replacement of seals and gaskets.

“These repairs are needed from time to time for Virginia Department of Health requirements,” Matthews said. “Repairs are done so that we can retain the excellent history with the Department that Kenbridge is used to receiving.”

According to Matthews, the Elm Street tank assists the town with water availability should the town have power interruptions or pump problems.