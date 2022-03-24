Scholarship offered

The Southside Virginia Herb Society is offering a $500 scholarship for college. This scholarship is available to high school seniors living in Charlotte, Halifax, Lunenburg or Mecklenburg counties who plan to attend college in the fall of 2022.

To be considered, the applicant must submit a 500 word typed essay explaining the role that plants or the study of plants/agriculture have played in your life or career goals. On a separate piece of paper include your name, address, phone number, high school or home school and GPA if available. Also required is proof of college acceptance. This must be mailed to Southside Virginia Herb Society, c/o Cheryl Jerome, 633 Legrande Ave., Charlotte C. H., VA 23923 and postmarked by Monday, April 25.