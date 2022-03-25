DAR ‘Good Citizens’ recognized

For nearly nine decades, the Daughters of the American Revolution has recognized outstanding high school seniors who demonstrate the qualities of a good citizen. These qualities include dependability, service, leadership and patriotism.

The honorees and their family members were invited to a recent meeting of the local William Taylor Chapter. The young people read their essays in which they answered the question of how the four qualities of dependability, service, leadership and patriotism help to support our nation.

Seven high schools within the geographical area from which the local DAR chapter draws its primary membership chose students who were considered to be the school’s best examples of good citizens.

• Amelia Academy, Madison Ann Borum, daughter of Stephanie and Mark Borum of Rice.

• Amelia County High School, Lexi Faith Weyant, daughter of Grace and Shaun Weyant of Amelia. Bluestone High Schoo, Jalan Dailey, daughter of Crystal Dailey of Chase City.

• Central High School of Lunenburg, Dillon Ball, son of Kimberly and Major Ball of Victoria.

• Kenston Forest School, Jacob Craig Stallard, son of Noel and David Stallard of Blackstone.

• Nottoway High School, Eden Snowden, daughter of Emma Snowden of Crewe.

• Park View High School, Triniti Jade Davis, daughter of Shadonna Davis of Bracey.

Students were congratulated on their selection for one of the most prestigious recognitions by local chapters of the Daughters of the American Revolution. Each student received a pin, a certificate and a monetary award.