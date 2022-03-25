Tanner Traylor wins STAR service award for teamwork. During the first snowfall of the year, employees at VCU Health CMH came out to their cars after a long day of work to find their windshield wipers had been raised so they could easily wipe off the snow and get home safely. A patient access representative at CMH Family Dental Services took time to do this in the blowing wind and snow.

Tanner Traylor won the January Team Member of the Month award for STAR service for her actions that day. STAR stands for Safety, Teamwork, Accountability and Relationships.

She has worked at CMH Family Dental for about a year. Before that she worked for VCU Health in Richmond. She’s always held jobs in the health care field and has a big heart.

“Tanner always demonstrates kindness,” said Shermeco Pulliam in her nomination form. “When the bad weather came, Tanner thought of her coworkers and not just herself. This shows she is a team player and goes above and beyond, not just for her coworkers but also the patients.”

“I went outside to raise my windshield wipers and asked my coworkers if they wanted theirs raised as well,” Tanner explained. “My supervisor gave me permission to take time away from my desk. It only took about 20 minutes.”

Tanner lives by the motto, “Be the good you wish to see.”

She lives in South Hill and has a yellow lab/ hound dog mix. She enjoys watching horror movies, attending concerts, hiking and painting.

Tanner received the STAR service award, STAR pin, a parking tag that allows her to park wherever she wants for the month of February and a $40 gift card.

Other employees nominated in January were Connie Puryear and Danielle Townsend in acute care.