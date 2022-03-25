VFW Post #9954 donates to schools

Lunenburg VFW Post #9954 recently purchased and donated 100 headphones for students at Kenbridge and Victoria Elementary School. Pictured at left, Victoria Elementary School from left, Assistant Principal Kristin Peebles, Principal Julie Daniel, VES student Caleb Hamlett and VFW Post #9954 Commander and School Board member Tony Craven. Pictured at right, Kenbridge Elementary School from left, Principal Andrea Shell, Tony Craven, Caleb Hamlett and Assistant Principal Tammy Matthews.