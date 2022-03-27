A box of love — Make a choice

He who dwells in the shelter of the Most High shall abide in the shadow of the Almighty. Psalm 91:1

Many people who have experienced trials and tribulations often wonder how this could have happened and where was God? God gave man free will to either choose Him or to not choose Him. Because we are given choices, we also have to deal with the consequences. When you do not choose God, there is really only one choice left, Satan.

Satan told God he was going to go throughout the earth destroying anyone he can. This is happening every minute of the day in some places. Satan will not go to Hell alone, he needs us to help fill his kingdom.

As Jesus’ children, we are the light of the world and we must let our light shine so we can bring others to Jesus with us. God said, “come unto me, all ye that labor and are heavy laden, and I will give you rest. Take my yoke upon you, and learn of me; for I am meek and lowly in heart; and ye shall find rest unto your souls. For my yoke is easy, and my burden is light. Matthew 11:28-30.

God is inviting us to put our trust in Him, to enjoy His provision of forgiveness and eternal life. When we come to Jesus He will give us rest. I am not saying that bad things will no longer happen to us or our loved ones when we choose Jesus but the difference is Jesus will be by our side and will carry us through.

Let’s keep our minds and thoughts clean by thinking of the goodness of Jesus. It’s all up to us, we are our brother’s keeper.

He shall call upon me, and I will answer him; I will be with him in trouble; I will deliver him and honor him. Psalms 91:15.

Be blessed in Jesus’ name.

Mary Simmons is a columnist for The Kenbridge-Victoria Dispatch. She can be reached at aboxoflove37@gmail. com.